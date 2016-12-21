Interstate Plastics opens new Birmingham facility
Before this, the Birmingham operations were divided into two locations: an inventory locations stocking commodity plastics and a machine locations specializing in services like routing, beveling, and custom machine fabrication processes. "The new space allows Interstate Plastics to contain all Alabama operations under one roof, as well as provide a more convenient location to service customers," CEO Cole Klokkevold said in a press release.
