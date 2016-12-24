In My Library: Ruben Studdard

In My Library: Ruben Studdard

Only at the American Museum of Natural History could the Velvet Teddy Bear perform under a big blue whale. We speak of "American Idol" Ruben Studdard, who'll sing at the museum's 50th Kwanzaa celebration on Friday, alongside students from the Celia Cruz Bronx High School of Music.

