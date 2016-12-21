Dominic Breazeale Excited To Face Art...

Dominic Breazeale Excited To Face Artur Szpilka on Wilder Card

As BoxingScene.com reported last week, heavyweight contender Dominic Breazeale will return to the ring on February 25. Breazeale announced on his social media accounts Thursday evening. Breazeale is penciled to face Artur Szpilka on a Premier Boxing Champions card at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.

