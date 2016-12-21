Council undecided on plan to move Birmingham police to Ensley
A 10-story building in downtown Ensley west of Birmingham, Alabama known as the Ramsay McCormack building on the corner of Avenue E and 19th Street was completed in 1929. Four weeks after Mayor William Bell's public announcement, Birmingham City Council members say they still haven't seen a plan for the proposed public safety municipal complex in Ensley.
