Church Activities 12-30

Church Activities 12-30

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

The End of the Year Service 2016 will be held at Gum Springs Baptist Church tonight at 7. Special singing will include The Community Choir and Covenant Baptist Quartet. Gary Higgins and Ricky Vaughn will be preaching.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 19 hr I despise most pe... 20,759
Free MEET ISMAILI SINGLES WORLDWIDE | FREE TO JOIN Dec 27 Ramae 1
Sirens in neighborhood behind dog park Dec 26 Sirens fultondale 1
Tough Nickle Boutique Dec 21 Reality 2
News Homewood police apologize to woman detained at ... Dec 5 ThomasA 2
Places for rent in Birmingham and surrounding c... Dec 1 Lookingforhome 1
News Is Obamacare working for anyone in Alabama in 2... Nov '16 ThomasA 2
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,402 • Total comments across all topics: 277,506,729

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC