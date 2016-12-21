Church Activities 12-30
The End of the Year Service 2016 will be held at Gum Springs Baptist Church tonight at 7. Special singing will include The Community Choir and Covenant Baptist Quartet. Gary Higgins and Ricky Vaughn will be preaching.
