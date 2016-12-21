Birmingham Water Works suit 'all about control': Senator

The Birmingham Water Works lawsuit that challenged the legality of expanding the water board membership beyond the Magic City was an attempt to preserve city power at the expense of the suburbs, the state senator who authored the laws told AL.com on Tuesday. "To me, it was all about control the city had over the entire service area," said state Sen. Jabo Waggoner Birmingham, he said, "had all the appointments prior to this legislation, but most of the customers live outside the city of Birmingham.

