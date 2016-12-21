Birmingham police captain graduates FBI National Academy
Birmingham police Capt. Paul Irwin graduated from the FBI National Academy on Friday, one of 225 graduates in the academy's 266th Session.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Dudley
|20,741
|Tough Nickle Boutique
|Dec 21
|Reality
|2
|Homewood police apologize to woman detained at ...
|Dec 5
|ThomasA
|2
|Places for rent in Birmingham and surrounding c...
|Dec 1
|Lookingforhome
|1
|Is Obamacare working for anyone in Alabama in 2...
|Nov '16
|ThomasA
|2
|church of satan
|Nov '16
|ThomasA
|3
|Swingers clubs or groups? (Mar '16)
|Nov '16
|Gross
|5
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC