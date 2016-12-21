All we want for Christmas is apartments
Birmingham investors paid $1.375 million for the 54-unit Carriage Inn Apartments at 275 Sage Ave., in Mobile, and $1.092 million Wingate Apartments, a 60-unit complex built in 1977 at 207 Hillcrest Road in Mobile, according to court records. The sellers were local investors.
