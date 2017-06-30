Scientist Patrick Madden suspends cam...

Scientist Patrick Madden suspends campaign for Rep. Claudia Tenney's seat

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Post-Standard

Patrick Madden, a SUNY Binghamton computer scientist, suspended his campaign Monday for the Democratic nomination in the 22nd Congressional District . Madden, 50, of Vestal, made his decision less than a week after state Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi , D-Utica, entered the race as the party's favorite for the nomination.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Binghamton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tarfreek Abdelazim RUNNING FOR MAYOR? 4 hr posterGirl 4
Binghamton Police Chief's son dies from overdose Mon Bosmjci 4
News Anthony Brindisi to challenge Claudia Tenney fo... Mon Brindisi the clown 50
Who is Barrett Esworthy? (May '12) Jul 2 17 jarvia 21
Garo doesn't like Uber Jul 1 LOL 5
Zikuski Needs To Be Fired Monday Morning (May '15) Jun 29 BLM blue lives ma... 14
BcVoice GONE end of an era Jun 29 MattyIWannaKNOW 36
See all Binghamton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Binghamton Forum Now

Binghamton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Binghamton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Binghamton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,308 • Total comments across all topics: 282,259,566

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC