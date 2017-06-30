Runway 5K to Take off at Binghamton A...

Runway 5K to Take off at Binghamton Airport

Runners and walkers are getting the chance to pretend they are airplanes as Broome County officials have announced plans for the first Runway 5K July 8th on the main runway at the Greater Binghamton Airport. Organizers say, unlike most races, the run has to take place at a specific starting time, when the sun is going to be right over the mountain, giving runners the optimal view of the Southern Tier.

