Highland Park hosts thousands for July 4th blowout Sunny skies and a crowd of thousands greeted Highland Park's Independence Day activities Tuesday. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2umqDUj Nancy Vitrius, 70, of Binghamton, shows of Spec, a rescued Screech Owl, as part of the Ross Park Zoo's ZooMobile at the July 4th Extravaganza at Highland Park on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.