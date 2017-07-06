Heroin seized after police chase

Heroin seized after deputies chase Binghamton suspect The driver, Rashid Patterson, was also wanted for violation of probation in Binghamton City Court. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2tVdWTy A Binghamton man accused of leading law enforcement on a pursuit through multiple intersections in the city was arrested early Thursday and found with 29 bags of heroin, according to Broome County Sheriff's deputies.

