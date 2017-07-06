Heroin seized after police chase
Heroin seized after deputies chase Binghamton suspect The driver, Rashid Patterson, was also wanted for violation of probation in Binghamton City Court. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2tVdWTy A Binghamton man accused of leading law enforcement on a pursuit through multiple intersections in the city was arrested early Thursday and found with 29 bags of heroin, according to Broome County Sheriff's deputies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tarfreek Abdelazim RUNNING FOR MAYOR?
|1 hr
|Matt Ryan
|14
|spectrum b l o w S
|1 hr
|Matt Ryan
|18
|The City verses The Union Hotel (the real story)
|Mon
|Matt Ryan
|35
|Dont shop at Olums
|Jul 9
|Poowpty poopty pants
|4
|Court says Constitution grants right to record ...
|Jul 8
|The Grand Wizard
|2
|Does Binghamton Really Need 3 Gay Bars? (Oct '11)
|Jul 6
|you sicko
|40
|3 acquittals, 1 mistrial
|Jul 6
|The Thinker
|6
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC