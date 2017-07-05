Hearing Help: Afton Sertoma installs ...

Hearing Help: Afton Sertoma installs hearing loop

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

HEARING HELP: Afton Sertoma installs hearing loop Afton Sertoma meets monthly in the church. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2ur8Zi3 Once a month, a group of community-minded individuals meet in the dining room of Afton United Methodist Church on Spring Street to discuss the concerns of hearing health in the Southern Tier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Binghamton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tarfreek Abdelazim RUNNING FOR MAYOR? 58 min Soapy 8
Does Binghamton Really Need 3 Gay Bars? (Oct '11) 11 hr you sicko 40
Dont shop at Olums 11 hr I did it 2
spectrum b l o w S 11 hr not good 7
3 acquittals, 1 mistrial Thu The Thinker 6
Garo doesn't like Uber Thu GaroSmellsLikePee 6
Binghamton Police Chief's son dies from overdose Jul 3 Bosmjci 4
See all Binghamton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Binghamton Forum Now

Binghamton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Binghamton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Sudan
  4. North Korea
  5. China
 

Binghamton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,710 • Total comments across all topics: 282,298,964

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC