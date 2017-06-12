Young Artists: Alternative high schoo...

Young Artists: Alternative high school studentsa

Students from the BOCES East Learning Center Alternative High School displayed their artwork at The Garage in the month of May. YOUNG ARTISTS: Alternative high school students show art work for first time Students from the BOCES East Learning Center Alternative High School displayed their artwork at The Garage in the month of May. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2sksw5X Students from Emily Rodgers' art class at BOCES East Learning Center Alternative High School have artwork hanging in The Garage in Downtown Binghamton. For the last three years, BOCES' East Learning Center didn't offer a general art course.

