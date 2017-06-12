Woman killed in I-380 crash in Coolbaugh Township Updated at
A 62-year-old Binghamton, N.Y., woman was killed in a 6:33 p.m. Monday crash on Interstate 380 South, south of the Tobyhanna exit in Coolbaugh Township, state police said. The woman was heading south when her vehicle hit the left-lane guard rail and rolled multiple times, causing her to be ejected, police said. That area of I-380 was temporarily closed to one lane.
