Woman killed in I-380 crash in Coolba...

Woman killed in I-380 crash in Coolbaugh Township Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Pocono Record

A 62-year-old Binghamton, N.Y., woman was killed in a 6:33 p.m. Monday crash on Interstate 380 South, south of the Tobyhanna exit in Coolbaugh Township, state police said. The woman was heading south when her vehicle hit the left-lane guard rail and rolled multiple times, causing her to be ejected, police said. That area of I-380 was temporarily closed to one lane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Binghamton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Deb Preston screwed Garo 7 hr dirty deb 10
BcVoice GONE end of an era 7 hr Garosux 10
democrats! don't sign the petition for the unkn... 8 hr Mary Clark 3
Police speak less respectfully to black drivers... 10 hr LOL 13
I was banned from BCVOICE!!!! 10 hr Reeper 56
scranton pa italian festival sept 1-4 Jun 10 mike 1
The City verses The Union Hotel (the real story) Jun 9 ChickenPoop 28
See all Binghamton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Binghamton Forum Now

Binghamton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Binghamton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Binghamton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,862 • Total comments across all topics: 281,713,869

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC