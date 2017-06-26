Where 2017 Capital Region graduates a...

Where 2017 Capital Region graduates are going to college

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Albany Times Union

Click through the slideshow to learn more about the future plans of college graduates in some local school districts The top schools Albany High graduates plan to attend are HVCC, SCCC, University at Albany, College of Saint Rose and SUNY Binghamton. Students from Albany will also be attending Brown , Columbia, Harvard and Northeastern University .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Binghamton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
BcVoice GONE end of an era 1 hr Saul 28
What's Garo have to be excited about before pri... 1 hr Mulligan 23
3 acquittals, 1 mistrial 7 hr mooncrickets 4
Matt Ryan for Mayor 15 hr conklincolt 6
good job trumpski yeah right Jun 24 gone bananas 4
Free parking for Arena grads relatives this wee... Jun 24 mooncrickets 2
Deez Nutz : Level 3 Sex Offender Jun 22 Deez Nutz Sex Off... 3
See all Binghamton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Binghamton Forum Now

Binghamton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Binghamton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Binghamton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,231 • Total comments across all topics: 282,062,546

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC