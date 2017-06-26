Where 2017 Capital Region graduates are going to college
Click through the slideshow to learn more about the future plans of college graduates in some local school districts The top schools Albany High graduates plan to attend are HVCC, SCCC, University at Albany, College of Saint Rose and SUNY Binghamton. Students from Albany will also be attending Brown , Columbia, Harvard and Northeastern University .
