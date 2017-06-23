Vestal Museum to host 'Peanuts' editor
Vestal grad 'Peanuts' editor returns for museum exhibit Alexis Fajardo returns to Vestal this weekend. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2tCSgrS As senior editor of publishing, Vestal High School alumnus Alexis Fajardo reviews illustrations of a certain infamous football-headed protagonist and his friends, scribbles notes and makes phone calls inside Charles M. Schulz Creative Associates, fittingly located on Snoopy Place in Santa Rosa, California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 acquittals, 1 mistrial
|9 min
|BPDAsWell
|1
|Free parking for Arena grads relatives this wee...
|56 min
|UEandBHSFriends
|1
|Matt Ryan for Mayor
|3 hr
|Deez nutz
|1
|good job trumpski yeah right
|3 hr
|Deez nutz
|3
|BcVoice GONE end of an era
|3 hr
|Deez nutz
|27
|Deez Nutz : Level 3 Sex Offender
|Thu
|Deez Nutz Sex Off...
|3
|What's Garo have to be excited about before pri...
|Thu
|Deez nutz
|20
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC