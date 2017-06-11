Two men charged with robbery after Binghamtona
Two men charged with robbery after Binghamton disturbance, police say Salvatore Delegato, 18, of Binghamton and Joheem L. Hamilton, 22, of Brooklyn, were given robbery charges, police say. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2sRMsdy Police say that the Binghamton Police Patrol Division and Community Response Team were on a routine patrol at 8:09 p.m. near 18 Mygatt Street when Delegato ran in front of a marked police car holding a handgun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|democrats! don't sign the petition for the unkn...
|25 min
|Mary Clark
|3
|BcVoice GONE end of an era
|28 min
|MotorBoatable
|9
|Police speak less respectfully to black drivers...
|2 hr
|LOL
|13
|I was banned from BCVOICE!!!!
|2 hr
|Reeper
|56
|Deb Preston screwed Garo
|21 hr
|Funky
|9
|scranton pa italian festival sept 1-4
|Sat
|mike
|1
|The City verses The Union Hotel (the real story)
|Jun 9
|ChickenPoop
|28
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC