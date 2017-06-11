Two men charged with robbery after Binghamtona

Two men charged with robbery after Binghamton disturbance, police say Salvatore Delegato, 18, of Binghamton and Joheem L. Hamilton, 22, of Brooklyn, were given robbery charges, police say. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2sRMsdy Police say that the Binghamton Police Patrol Division and Community Response Team were on a routine patrol at 8:09 p.m. near 18 Mygatt Street when Delegato ran in front of a marked police car holding a handgun.

