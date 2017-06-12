Town of Binghamton Man Charged in Fight With Girlfriend
Broome County Sheriff's officials say a Town of Binghamton man is accused of violating an order of protection and getting into a physical altercation with his girlfriend June 11. Deputies accuse Brown of getting into a fight with the woman, throwing food, knocking over items and trying to keep the girlfriend from calling authorities.
