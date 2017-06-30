Tow Truck Driver Accused of Forcible Touching

New York State Police say a Binghamton tow truck driver is accused of forcibly touching a woman in front of her room at the Wright Motel in the Town of Kirkwood June 23. 26 year old Dustin Riley is accused of stopping aa tow truck in front of her room, going in, talking explicitly to the woman and forcibly touching her.

