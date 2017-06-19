Teens Face Charges Following Traffic Stop in Owego

Two Broome County teens are facing a number of charges after New York State Police stopped a vehicle on Pennsylvania Avenue in the Town of Owego shortly before 11:30 Monday night for not having a working plate lamp. Troopers say passenger, 17 year old Macie Farr is charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.