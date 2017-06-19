Teens Face Charges Following Traffic ...

Teens Face Charges Following Traffic Stop in Owego

Two Broome County teens are facing a number of charges after New York State Police stopped a vehicle on Pennsylvania Avenue in the Town of Owego shortly before 11:30 Monday night for not having a working plate lamp. Troopers say passenger, 17 year old Macie Farr is charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and unlawful possession of marijuana.

