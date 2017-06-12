Teen Charged with Trespass and Weapon...

Teen Charged with Trespass and Weapon Possession

WIBX-AM Whitesboro

Binghamton Police say they found a Binghamton teen in possession of a loaded revolver and some marijuana on railroad tracks at Walnut Street near Gerard Avenue at 2:16 a.m. June 11. 18 year old Kameron Crimmins was initially stopped for trespassing on the tracks and was found to be in possession of the loaded H&R .22 caliber revolver and pot.

