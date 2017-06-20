Richman ready to join the BHS 'team'
Richman's first task as Binghamton High principal is to listen Kevin Richman will assume the role of principal of Binghamton High School on July 1. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2sQ4csZ When his first day begins as principal of Binghamton High School on July 1, Kevin Richman's first task is to find his office. "The very first thing to do, you have to meet the staff, the community, the parents, the kids," Richman said Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deez Nutz : Level 3 Sex Offender
|3 hr
|Deez Nutz Sex Off...
|3
|BcVoice GONE end of an era
|3 hr
|Deez Nutz Sex Off...
|26
|What's Garo have to be excited about before pri...
|4 hr
|Deez nutz
|20
|What's the deal with Twin Tiers Eye Care?
|4 hr
|Deez nutz
|8
|democrats! don't sign the petition for the unkn...
|10 hr
|MayorDeemee
|9
|The City verses The Union Hotel (the real story)
|Jun 19
|Deez nutz
|31
|Mark Young Unfit and Unprofessional For Family ... (Sep '14)
|Jun 17
|John the crook Young
|52
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC