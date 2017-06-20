Richman ready to join the BHS 'team'

Richman's first task as Binghamton High principal is to listen Kevin Richman will assume the role of principal of Binghamton High School on July 1. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2sQ4csZ When his first day begins as principal of Binghamton High School on July 1, Kevin Richman's first task is to find his office. "The very first thing to do, you have to meet the staff, the community, the parents, the kids," Richman said Tuesday.

