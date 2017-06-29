Ready to ride? Uber, Lyft roll into town Thursday marked the first day of ride-sharing services in Binghamton. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2u3ePWF Ride-sharing services rolled in to to Binghamton on Thursday with much fanfare, but the streets were less than crawling with active Uber and Lyft drivers on the first morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.