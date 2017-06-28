Police say Binghamton man broke into Kirkwooda

Police say Binghamton man broke into ...

Police say Binghamton man broke into Kirkwood

23 hrs ago Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

Police say that a tow trick driver entered a room at Wright Motel in Kirkwood and forcibly touch touched a victim on Friday. Police say Binghamton man broke into Kirkwood motel room, forcibly touched woman Police say that a tow trick driver entered a room at Wright Motel in Kirkwood and forcibly touch touched a victim on Friday.

