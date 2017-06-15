POLICE: Binghamton woman stole over 1K ofa

Officials say Amber L. Welch, 23, stole over 135 packs of cigarettes valued at about $1,050 from the TA Truck Stop on State Route 11 in the Town of Kirkwood. POLICE: Binghamton woman stole over 1K of cigarettes Officials say Amber L. Welch, 23, stole over 135 packs of cigarettes valued at about $1,050 from the TA Truck Stop on State Route 11 in the Town of Kirkwood.

