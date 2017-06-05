NY woman pleads guilty in connection ...

NY woman pleads guilty in connection to January 2015 death

Kimberly McInnis of Binghamton, New York, will be sentenced at a later date and faces up to 10 to 40 years in prison. According to police, McInnis stabbed and ran over Howard Green of Nashville, Tennessee, in a Gamble Road mobile home park.

