New Binghamton Hotel Was Big News in ...

New Binghamton Hotel Was Big News in the 1950s

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: WIBX-AM Whitesboro

As demolition crews slowly chip away at what had been a luxury hotel on Binghamton's West Side, it's a good time to look back on how it all began. A Binghamton Press story by Tom Cawley covered the official announcement of the proposed 250-room hotel on a site that was then occupied by three homes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Binghamton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I was banned from BCVOICE!!!! 3 hr Micky rooney 52
Deb Preston screwed Garo 5 hr dirty deb 1
The City verses The Union Hotel (the real story) 18 hr ChickenPoop 28
tour nepa Thu adam 1
United Airline discriminates Thu conklincolt 4
Wilkes Barre Thu conklincolt 2
Police speak less respectfully to black drivers... Jun 7 BlacknBlue 3
See all Binghamton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Binghamton Forum Now

Binghamton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Binghamton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Binghamton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,816 • Total comments across all topics: 281,641,143

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC