Nearly eight months after fatal I-81 crash, state police chase a lead

Friday Jun 16

Nearly eight months after a fatal hit-and-run crash on the side of a Greenfield Twp. stretch of Interstate 81, state police at Dunmore have a fresh lead on tracking down the driver - a license plate.

