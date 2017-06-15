Muslim attack plot convict goes to prison Robert Doggart was sentenced Wednesday in a federal court in Tennessee. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2t5wlsZ Hussein Adams and Tahirah Clark, representatives from Muslims of America, spoke about the recent conviction of Robert Doggart, who planned to attack Islamberg in Hancock, NY, during a press conference in Binghamton on Tuesday A Tennessee man who was convicted of planning an attack on a Muslim hamlet in New York's Delaware County will spend nearly 20 years in a federal prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.