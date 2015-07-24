Murder trial set in Antler Lodge shoo...

Murder trial set in Antler Lodge shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

Murder trial set in Antler Lodge shooting Court records include a witness account of the July 2015 shooting. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2snstDw Binghamton police officers outside the Antler Lodge - later closed under the city's lockdown law - after a July 24, 2015, fatal shooting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Binghamton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wealthiest People in the Triple Cities Area? (Jul '11) 48 min AJJ 13
The City verses The Union Hotel (the real story) 1 hr Fanny 27
BPD continues to Profile Sat LOL 7
Another POS Sat up yours 2
The Police Fri BLM 2
Hey pressconnects? Jun 2 LOL 4
Did Donald Trump Commit Treason? (Jul '16) May 31 Yidfellas v USA 23
See all Binghamton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Binghamton Forum Now

Binghamton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Binghamton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Binghamton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,364 • Total comments across all topics: 281,536,587

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC