Murder Case: Man faces 25 to life in shooting
MURDER CASE: Man faces 25 to life in Binghamton shooting Nicholas Chappell was found guilty of murdering David Sanborn on Mozart Street in Binghamton. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2sCUKpv Prosecutor Michael Korchak speaks to reporters after Nicholas Chappell was convicted of murder in a West Side of Binghamton shooting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United Airline discriminates
|5 hr
|conklincolt
|4
|Wilkes Barre
|5 hr
|conklincolt
|2
|Police speak less respectfully to black drivers...
|Wed
|BlacknBlue
|3
|I was banned from BCVOICE!!!!
|Wed
|Sniff
|48
|Republicans and President Trump Supporters
|Tue
|Nikolay Elenberg
|1
|Who is Barrett Esworthy? (May '12)
|Jun 5
|Ralphyboy
|20
|Wealthiest People in the Triple Cities Area? (Jul '11)
|Jun 5
|AJJ
|13
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC