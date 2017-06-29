Milk Recall: Milk was distributed by Chow,a

MILK RECALL: Milk was distributed by CHOW, officials say Milk produced at a Binghamton dairy factory and distributed locally by CHOW has been recalled. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2tu68rq Milk produced at a Binghamton dairy factory and distributed in Broome County by Community Hunger Outreach Warehouse has been recalled.

