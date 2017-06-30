Milk Produced By Binghamton Company Recalled
Agriculture commissioner Richard Ball said the recall involves one percent lowfat milk produced at the Mountain Fresh facility at 145 Conklin Avenue. It was packaged in half-gallon plastic containers marked: "USE BY JUL 07 2017."
