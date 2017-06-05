Giving Back: Cancer fight becomes personal

The fight against cancer becomes personal Women, a pap smear could save your life. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2svXTHH Connie McKinney walks the track at MacArthur Park on Binghamton's South Side, where the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Binghamton will be held Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.