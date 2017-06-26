Gas Station Robbery: Binghamton man charged

Binghamton man charged in gas station robbery Police say a masked male robbed a Binghamton CITGO gas station early Monday morning. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2tewJc5 Jesus M. Flores, 48, of Binghamton, entered the store as the clerk was closing and demanded money, officials said.

