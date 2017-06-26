Gas Station Robbery: Binghamton man c...

Gas Station Robbery: Binghamton man charged

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

Binghamton man charged in gas station robbery Police say a masked male robbed a Binghamton CITGO gas station early Monday morning. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2tewJc5 Jesus M. Flores, 48, of Binghamton, entered the store as the clerk was closing and demanded money, officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Binghamton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The City verses The Union Hotel (the real story) 2 hr YippieKippie 32
BcVoice GONE end of an era 6 hr Saul 28
What's Garo have to be excited about before pri... 6 hr Mulligan 23
3 acquittals, 1 mistrial 12 hr mooncrickets 4
Matt Ryan for Mayor 20 hr conklincolt 6
good job trumpski yeah right Jun 24 gone bananas 4
Free parking for Arena grads relatives this wee... Jun 24 mooncrickets 2
See all Binghamton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Binghamton Forum Now

Binghamton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Binghamton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Binghamton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,266 • Total comments across all topics: 282,067,099

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC