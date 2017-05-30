Flights Resume at BGM Airport After R...

Flights Resume at BGM Airport After Runway Project

WIBX-AM Whitesboro

Operations are returning to normal at Greater Binghamton Airport after Delta scrapped scheduled flights during a month-long runway repaving project. Broome County officials were concerned the $11 million job might not be completed by the end of May because of delays caused by unusually rainy conditions.

