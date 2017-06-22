Eddie Block member sentenced to 20 ye...

Eddie Block member sentenced to 20 years in prison

Anthony Randolph, 30, of Binghamton, was sentenced for engaging in a drug trafficking conspiracy and possessing a firearm and ammunition as a felon.

