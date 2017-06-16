Dream of East Side shopping plaza stalled
A plan to transform a long neglected industrial site on BInghamton's East Side into a combined $70 million retail-hotel complex is stalled. Dream of East Side shopping plaza stalled A plan to transform a long neglected industrial site on BInghamton's East Side into a combined $70 million retail-hotel complex is stalled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's the deal with Twin Tiers Eye Care?
|1 hr
|nyb
|3
|The City verses The Union Hotel (the real story)
|1 hr
|Deez nutz
|31
|BcVoice GONE end of an era
|7 hr
|Chrissdinner
|22
|Mark Young Unfit and Unprofessional For Family ... (Sep '14)
|Sat
|John the crook Young
|52
|Police speak less respectfully to black drivers...
|Sat
|mooncrickets
|16
|democrats! don't sign the petition for the unkn...
|Jun 16
|Deez nutz
|7
|What's Garo have to be excited about before pri...
|Jun 14
|Matt Ryan
|16
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC