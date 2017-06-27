Did rain drench our U-pick patches?
Did rain drench our U-pick patches? Local farms have experienced heavy rainfall. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2tTETDV Grayson Hunter, 7; Isabel Hunter, 9; and Kaylee Hurba, 9, check out all the strawberries they picked at Apple Hills Farm in Binghamton Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anthony Brindisi to challenge Claudia Tenney fo...
|22 min
|Sully
|4
|BcVoice GONE end of an era
|9 hr
|Saul
|30
|The City verses The Union Hotel (the real story)
|14 hr
|YippieKippie
|32
|What's Garo have to be excited about before pri...
|18 hr
|Mulligan
|23
|3 acquittals, 1 mistrial
|Tue
|mooncrickets
|4
|Matt Ryan for Mayor
|Mon
|conklincolt
|6
|good job trumpski yeah right
|Jun 24
|gone bananas
|4
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC