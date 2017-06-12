DEMOLITION BEGINS: Former hotel meets wrecker The demolition began Monday at 50 Front St., in Binghamton. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2skkydo An excavator tore through the long vacant six-story former hotel site on Binghamton's West Side, kicking off a long-awaited demolition to make room for a new apartment complex.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.