Casa di Copani cuts hours as Syracuse...

Casa di Copani cuts hours as Syracuse's Italian restaurant scene evolves

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Post-Standard

Once upon a time, back in the storied mid-90s, Casa di Copani was so booked on Saturday nights that Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger couldn't get a table. More recently, things have changed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Binghamton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What's Garo have to be excited about before pri... 6 min ChrissDinner 19
What's the deal with Twin Tiers Eye Care? 2 hr suspicious 5
The City verses The Union Hotel (the real story) Mon Deez nutz 31
BcVoice GONE end of an era Mon Chrissdinner 22
Mark Young Unfit and Unprofessional For Family ... (Sep '14) Jun 17 John the crook Young 52
Police speak less respectfully to black drivers... Jun 17 mooncrickets 16
democrats! don't sign the petition for the unkn... Jun 16 Deez nutz 7
See all Binghamton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Binghamton Forum Now

Binghamton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Binghamton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Binghamton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,604 • Total comments across all topics: 281,895,907

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC