Casa di Copani cuts hours as Syracuse's Italian restaurant scene evolves
Once upon a time, back in the storied mid-90s, Casa di Copani was so booked on Saturday nights that Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger couldn't get a table. More recently, things have changed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's Garo have to be excited about before pri...
|6 min
|ChrissDinner
|19
|What's the deal with Twin Tiers Eye Care?
|2 hr
|suspicious
|5
|The City verses The Union Hotel (the real story)
|Mon
|Deez nutz
|31
|BcVoice GONE end of an era
|Mon
|Chrissdinner
|22
|Mark Young Unfit and Unprofessional For Family ... (Sep '14)
|Jun 17
|John the crook Young
|52
|Police speak less respectfully to black drivers...
|Jun 17
|mooncrickets
|16
|democrats! don't sign the petition for the unkn...
|Jun 16
|Deez nutz
|7
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC