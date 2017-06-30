Buzz About You: Boces employee earns ...

Buzz About You: Boces employee earns service award

BOCES employee takes home prestigious service award Dan Coleman took home the 2017 Ron Dougherty Award during BOCES' annual employee recognition program on May 17. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2u83xRa From left, Broome-Tioga BOCES District Superintendent Allen Buyck, Ronald Dougherty, Dan Coleman and BOCES Board of Education President Sandra Ruffo. Coleman was presented the 2017 Ron Dougherty Award.

