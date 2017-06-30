Buzz About You: Boces employee earns service award
BOCES employee takes home prestigious service award Dan Coleman took home the 2017 Ron Dougherty Award during BOCES' annual employee recognition program on May 17. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2u83xRa From left, Broome-Tioga BOCES District Superintendent Allen Buyck, Ronald Dougherty, Dan Coleman and BOCES Board of Education President Sandra Ruffo. Coleman was presented the 2017 Ron Dougherty Award.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is Barrett Esworthy? (May '12)
|1 hr
|17 jarvia
|21
|Anthony Brindisi to challenge Claudia Tenney fo...
|2 hr
|Brindisi suckerpu...
|45
|Garo doesn't like Uber
|Sat
|LOL
|5
|Binghamton Police Chief's son dies from overdose
|Fri
|Pink thongs
|4
|Zikuski Needs To Be Fired Monday Morning (May '15)
|Thu
|BLM blue lives ma...
|14
|BcVoice GONE end of an era
|Jun 29
|MattyIWannaKNOW
|36
|Does Binghamton Really Need 3 Gay Bars? (Oct '11)
|Jun 28
|Jbf1179
|38
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC