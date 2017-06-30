Binghamton man made multiple purchases witha

Binghamton man made multiple purchases with stolen credit card, police say Kyle P. Nowalk, 18, of Binghamton, was arrested on Friday. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2u7SiZ3 Kyle P. Nowalk, 18, was arrested on Friday and charged with three counts of criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree and three counts of identity theft in the second degree degree, all felonies.

