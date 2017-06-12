Binghamton Killer Sentenced to 50 Yea...

Binghamton Killer Sentenced to 50 Years to Life

13 hrs ago Read more: WIBX-AM Whitesboro

A Binghamton man convicted in a deadly shooting at a West Side home has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison. 28-year-old Nicholas Chappell had been found guilty of murder and attempted murder by a Broome County court jury.

Binghamton, NY

