Binghamton Killer Sentenced to 50 Years to Life
A Binghamton man convicted in a deadly shooting at a West Side home has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison. 28-year-old Nicholas Chappell had been found guilty of murder and attempted murder by a Broome County court jury.
