Binghamton, Elmira get 'problem properties' grants

Binghamton, Elmira part of $10M 'problem properties' grants The grants were awarded to 18 cities and towns statewide. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2sV4bkz Binghamton and Elmira are among 18 cities and towns in New York State included in a $10 million package of grants to transform blighted or vacant "problem properties" through housing and community data.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.