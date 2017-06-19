Binghamton Area Lost Hundreds of Jobs...

Binghamton Area Lost Hundreds of Jobs Over Year

The Southern Tier economy is continuing to lose jobs while most of New York state's labor markets have been adding workers. The latest report from the Department of Labor shows the Binghamton area recorded a loss of 400 private sector jobs since May of last year.

