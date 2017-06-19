Binghamton Area Lost Hundreds of Jobs Over Year
The Southern Tier economy is continuing to lose jobs while most of New York state's labor markets have been adding workers. The latest report from the Department of Labor shows the Binghamton area recorded a loss of 400 private sector jobs since May of last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's Garo have to be excited about before pri...
|3 hr
|ChrissDinner
|19
|What's the deal with Twin Tiers Eye Care?
|5 hr
|suspicious
|5
|The City verses The Union Hotel (the real story)
|Mon
|Deez nutz
|31
|BcVoice GONE end of an era
|Mon
|Chrissdinner
|22
|Mark Young Unfit and Unprofessional For Family ... (Sep '14)
|Jun 17
|John the crook Young
|52
|Police speak less respectfully to black drivers...
|Jun 17
|mooncrickets
|16
|democrats! don't sign the petition for the unkn...
|Jun 16
|Deez nutz
|7
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC