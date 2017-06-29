Assemblyman Brindisi launches campaign for Congress against Tenney
Yesterday, June 28, Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi officially launched his campaign for Congress in New York's 22nd Congressional District - which encompasses Chenango County - a seat currently held by Congresswoman Claudia Tenney . In announcing his campaign, Brindisi said, "I believe in public service as a calling-I've represented our families in the Assembly and fought for our children on the School Board.
