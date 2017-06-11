Armed Burglary: Police say suspects struck victim with baseball bat
ARMED BURGLARY: Police say suspects struck victim with baseball bat Officials recovered two ski masks, a metal baseball bat and a BB gun. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2sRDL2U Two individuals are in custody, and a victim is being treated for minor injuries, after an armed burglary Saturday morning, police say.
