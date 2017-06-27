Anthony Brindisi to challenge Claudia Tenney for Upstate NY seat in Congress
There are 22 comments on the The Post-Standard story from Yesterday, titled Anthony Brindisi to challenge Claudia Tenney for Upstate NY seat in Congress.
State Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi plans to announce Wednesday that he will challenge U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney in the 2018 election, according to two Democratic sources familiar with his decision. Brindisi, 38, of Utica, invited supporters to an "important announcement" at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Liberty Bell Corner Park in Utica and 2 p.m. in Binghamton in front of the Broome County Courthouse at which the sources said he will launch his campaign.
#1 Yesterday
Hopefully he can support some people oriented policies. Im sure he won't be afraid to face his constituents.
#2 Yesterday
Mr. Brindisi stole my parking spot once. Never got it back...
#3 Yesterday
So that explains his sudden push for everything lately. He must have hired the same promoter that Hallie Barry had when she won her Oscar.
#4 Yesterday
Democrats are desperate. They are failing despite all the out right lies from the media. Thank God for Trump.
#5 Yesterday
Oh no, we are in trouble.....he is such an a---hole.
#6 Yesterday
they wont hire troublemakers to rile up the crowds when he speaks. The wierdos ,freaks and bums will not come out to harass him. He is free to speak.
#7 Yesterday
This squirrel has no chance in hell. Tenney had no problem running through the competition in CNY. It's actually pretty funny that this clown is announcing his running this early too. How many fundraisers can he squeak in before the election?
And just like the last election, Republicans in CNY will hit the ballots hard because we care about our 2nd amendment and aren't concerned with the welfare handouts Brindisi and other Democrats (especially in NY) continue to push upon its taxpayers, with their "feel bad for everyone" mentality.
Another pawn for the Democratic NY chess game. People in the area know who he is, what he stands for, and most importantly what he doesn't. It doesn't sit well with most educated legal citizens.
#8 Yesterday
Quite fashionable to call non-Trumpsters snowflakes. How cute, Sorry. That said, our current female rep in DC is doing what any good political prostitute would do.......do what the money tells you to do, vote GOP all the way, get one's pay and bennies from taxpayers, and stay on the DC gravy train. Sad pattern for a person with a college degree from a prestigious university.
#9 Yesterday
You are completely ignorant. Truly stupid because you think you're above everyone. Typical of leftists.
#10 Yesterday
Did you notice the poster had no facts, just the usual anti-Claudia talking points too?
DEF a liberal.
#11 Yesterday
Hi, Alex Jones here, YOU NEED TO VOTE FOR CLAUDIA TENNEY. She will help us fight the globalists and the UFOs that caused 9/11, and take the chemicals out of the water that are turning people gay.
#12 Yesterday
Scccchtooooopid!
I can see the liberals are putting up their "best" defenses!
This is going to be a bloodbath watching Brindisi cash in his dwindling favors and lose his mind, his office and his itty bitty pile of political value to others. He's well-known among insiders as a vindictive, nasty tantrum thrower just like his brother and daddy. And I have this crazy feeling based upon some chatter the family won't even have the old office on Genessee street by the time it's all over and done.
#13 Yesterday
I like Anthony Brindisi and I believe he would try to be loyal to our area but after watching the Democrats with their whining, foolishness and anti-Trump visciousness, for the past six months I just cannot reward them by voting to send a Democrat to Congress. Sorry, Anthony, Bad timing.
#14 Yesterday
Sounds like a CNN breaking news story.
#15 21 hrs ago
She got through college the same way, On her backside
#16 21 hrs ago
Ahhh yes more liberal smears and lies.
#17 20 hrs ago
Facts? You Trumpsters dismiss facts. Why bother?
#18 19 hrs ago
Yah yah, all those CNN, MSNBC, NYT "facts" that are being retracted constantly. You have nothing but lies and slander.
#19 18 hrs ago
And he'll glowing endorsements from his 2 fellow pasta fazoos, Pissente & Griffo.
#20 18 hrs ago
Same old regurgitated non-talking points from supporters of the liberal poverty miester failure, Anphony Beengreasy
