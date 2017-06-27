Anthony Brindisi to challenge Claudia...

Anthony Brindisi to challenge Claudia Tenney for Upstate NY seat in Congress

There are 22 comments on the The Post-Standard story from Yesterday, titled Anthony Brindisi to challenge Claudia Tenney for Upstate NY seat in Congress. In it, The Post-Standard reports that:

State Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi plans to announce Wednesday that he will challenge U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney in the 2018 election, according to two Democratic sources familiar with his decision. Brindisi, 38, of Utica, invited supporters to an "important announcement" at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Liberty Bell Corner Park in Utica and 2 p.m. in Binghamton in front of the Broome County Courthouse at which the sources said he will launch his campaign.

Notrustpoliticia ns

Since: May 17

25

Location hidden
#1 Yesterday
Hopefully he can support some people oriented policies. Im sure he won't be afraid to face his constituents.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
real news

Jacksonville, AR

#2 Yesterday
Mr. Brindisi stole my parking spot once. Never got it back...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
That Explains It

New Hartford, NY

#3 Yesterday
So that explains his sudden push for everything lately. He must have hired the same promoter that Hallie Barry had when she won her Oscar.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Sully

Binghamton, NY

#4 Yesterday
Democrats are desperate. They are failing despite all the out right lies from the media. Thank God for Trump.

Judged:

3

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Maria

Utica, NY

#5 Yesterday
That Explains It wrote:
So that explains his sudden push for everything lately. He must have hired the same promoter that Hallie Barry had when she won her Oscar.
Oh no, we are in trouble.....he is such an a---hole.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
fishbowl

Oriskany, NY

#6 Yesterday
Notrustpoliticians wrote:
Hopefully he can support some people oriented policies. Im sure he won't be afraid to face his constituents.
they wont hire troublemakers to rile up the crowds when he speaks. The wierdos ,freaks and bums will not come out to harass him. He is free to speak.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
SorrySnowflake

Albany, NY

#7 Yesterday
This squirrel has no chance in hell. Tenney had no problem running through the competition in CNY. It's actually pretty funny that this clown is announcing his running this early too. How many fundraisers can he squeak in before the election?

And just like the last election, Republicans in CNY will hit the ballots hard because we care about our 2nd amendment and aren't concerned with the welfare handouts Brindisi and other Democrats (especially in NY) continue to push upon its taxpayers, with their "feel bad for everyone" mentality.

Another pawn for the Democratic NY chess game. People in the area know who he is, what he stands for, and most importantly what he doesn't. It doesn't sit well with most educated legal citizens.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Vote Anthony

Syracuse, NY

#8 Yesterday
SorrySnowflake wrote:
This squirrel has no chance in hell. Tenney had no problem running through the competition in CNY. It's actually pretty funny that this clown is announcing his running this early too. How many fundraisers can he squeak in before the election?

And just like the last election, Republicans in CNY will hit the ballots hard because we care about our 2nd amendment and aren't concerned with the welfare handouts Brindisi and other Democrats (especially in NY) continue to push upon its taxpayers, with their "feel bad for everyone" mentality.

Another pawn for the Democratic NY chess game. People in the area know who he is, what he stands for, and most importantly what he doesn't. It doesn't sit well with most educated legal citizens.
Quite fashionable to call non-Trumpsters snowflakes. How cute, Sorry. That said, our current female rep in DC is doing what any good political prostitute would do.......do what the money tells you to do, vote GOP all the way, get one's pay and bennies from taxpayers, and stay on the DC gravy train. Sad pattern for a person with a college degree from a prestigious university.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Scott

Harpursville, NY

#9 Yesterday
Vote Anthony wrote:
<quoted text>

Quite fashionable to call non-Trumpsters snowflakes. How cute, Sorry. That said, our current female rep in DC is doing what any good political prostitute would do.......do what the money tells you to do, vote GOP all the way, get one's pay and bennies from taxpayers, and stay on the DC gravy train. Sad pattern for a person with a college degree from a prestigious university.
You are completely ignorant. Truly stupid because you think you're above everyone. Typical of leftists.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Laffin at Libs

Utica, NY

#10 Yesterday
Scott wrote:
<quoted text>

You are completely ignorant. Truly stupid because you think you're above everyone. Typical of leftists.
Did you notice the poster had no facts, just the usual anti-Claudia talking points too?

DEF a liberal.

Judged:

3

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Alex Jones

Utica, NY

#11 Yesterday
Hi, Alex Jones here, YOU NEED TO VOTE FOR CLAUDIA TENNEY. She will help us fight the globalists and the UFOs that caused 9/11, and take the chemicals out of the water that are turning people gay.

Judged:

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
The Future Comes

Utica, NY

#12 Yesterday
Alex Jones wrote:
Hi, Alex Jones here, YOU NEED TO VOTE FOR CLAUDIA TENNEY. She will help us fight the globalists and the UFOs that caused 9/11, and take the chemicals out of the water that are turning people gay.
Scccchtooooopid!

I can see the liberals are putting up their "best" defenses!

This is going to be a bloodbath watching Brindisi cash in his dwindling favors and lose his mind, his office and his itty bitty pile of political value to others. He's well-known among insiders as a vindictive, nasty tantrum thrower just like his brother and daddy. And I have this crazy feeling based upon some chatter the family won't even have the old office on Genessee street by the time it's all over and done.

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Used to be a Democrat

Whitesboro, NY

#13 Yesterday
I like Anthony Brindisi and I believe he would try to be loyal to our area but after watching the Democrats with their whining, foolishness and anti-Trump visciousness, for the past six months I just cannot reward them by voting to send a Democrat to Congress. Sorry, Anthony, Bad timing.

Judged:

3

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Stan

Harpursville, NY

#14 Yesterday
Alex Jones wrote:
Hi, Alex Jones here, YOU NEED TO VOTE FOR CLAUDIA TENNEY. She will help us fight the globalists and the UFOs that caused 9/11, and take the chemicals out of the water that are turning people gay.
Sounds like a CNN breaking news story.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
lmb

Potsdam, NY

#15 21 hrs ago
Vote Anthony wrote:
<quoted text>

Quite fashionable to call non-Trumpsters snowflakes. How cute, Sorry. That said, our current female rep in DC is doing what any good political prostitute would do.......do what the money tells you to do, vote GOP all the way, get one's pay and bennies from taxpayers, and stay on the DC gravy train. Sad pattern for a person with a college degree from a prestigious university.
She got through college the same way, On her backside
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
More greaseballs

Utica, NY

#16 21 hrs ago
lmb wrote:
<quoted text>
She got through college the same way, On her backside
Ahhh yes more liberal smears and lies.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Anthony

Syracuse, NY

#17 20 hrs ago
Laffin at Libs wrote:
<quoted text>
Did you notice the poster had no facts, just the usual anti-Claudia talking points too?

DEF a liberal.
Facts? You Trumpsters dismiss facts. Why bother?

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Stan

Harpursville, NY

#18 19 hrs ago
Anthony wrote:
<quoted text>

Facts? You Trumpsters dismiss facts. Why bother?
Yah yah, all those CNN, MSNBC, NYT "facts" that are being retracted constantly. You have nothing but lies and slander.

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
huntz hall

Syracuse, NY

#19 18 hrs ago
And he'll glowing endorsements from his 2 fellow pasta fazoos, Pissente & Griffo.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Anphony Beengreasy

Utica, NY

#20 18 hrs ago
Vote Anthony wrote:
<quoted text>

Quite fashionable to call non-Trumpsters snowflakes. How cute, Sorry. That said, our current female rep in DC is doing what any good political prostitute would do.......do what the money tells you to do, vote GOP all the way, get one's pay and bennies from taxpayers, and stay on the DC gravy train. Sad pattern for a person with a college degree from a prestigious university.
Same old regurgitated non-talking points from supporters of the liberal poverty miester failure, Anphony Beengreasy

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

